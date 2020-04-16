Reports | Manchester United bullish on signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa
Today at 3:39 PM
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish for the upcoming season of the English Premier League in spite of Covid-19 pandemic cloud looming overhead. The EPL has been suspended due to the recent pandemic situation for an indefinite period.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is a fan of Jack Grealish has requested Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to enquire the availability of the Aston Villa midfielder amidst the current situation, ESPN have reported. It is also learnt that Aston Villa might push for a sale of the player in the next transfer window with the club looking to balance their books amidst a crisis.
Grealish has been making the headlines off-late, but for the right and the wrong reasons. The English footballer has broken the UK government’s lockdown rule to stay at home and instead was spotted at a friend’s birthday party. The playmaker later apologised for the incident and is currently in lockdown but that hasn't stopped the Red Devils with them impressed by Grealish's performances during the season.
The 24-year old has been linked to a move to Old Trafford and his frequent visit to Manchester just adds to the cause. Aston Villa is expected to hike up his transfer value up to £60 million, with his contract set to expire in 2023. United are expecting a price drop once the lockdown ends and football resume, while reports indicate that Ole feels the club should be in a position to ‘exploit’ the transfer market in the aftermath of the Covid-19 break.
