Reports | Manchester United bullish on signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

The 24-year old has been linked to a move to Old Trafford and his frequent visit to Manchester just adds to the cause. Aston Villa is expected to hike up his transfer value up to £60 million, with his contract set to expire in 2023. United are expecting a price drop once the lockdown ends and football resume, while reports indicate that Ole feels the club should be in a position to ‘exploit’ the transfer market in the aftermath of the Covid-19 break.