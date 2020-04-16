Reports | Leroy Sane still interested in Bayern Munich move
Today at 1:58 PM
Manchester City star Leroy Sane is still open to leaving the reigning Premier League champions for Bayern Munich with the German looking to test himself elsewhere. The former Schalke 04 star has been heavily linked with a move away in the past with Bayern Munich amongst his top suitors;
The Bavarians believe the German international is their man to replace both Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery alongside Serge Gnabry and thus chased after Sane last summer. However, an ACL tear stopped the move from ever taking place but reports have indicated that while Manchester City are reportedly unwilling to sell the winger, Bayern Munich still wantS him in Germany.
However, after the comments that Sane’s agent made earlier in the week, ESPN have reported that the winger is still interested in a move back to Germany. Bayern Munich still remains amongst his top suitors and a move is on the cards once the 2019/20 season is officially over. The Bavarians are reportedly keen on a 70 million offer with the value of the transfer market dropping drastically over the last few months.
That combined with the fact that the 24-year-old has only twelve months left on his current deal further reduces the fee that Manchester City will earn. The German has already reportedly rejected three lucrative contract extensions offered by the Citizens and ESPN further added that City boss Pep Guardiola would rather sell Sane than let him leave for free.
