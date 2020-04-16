Reports | Leroy Sane still interested in Bayern Munich move

The Bavarians believe the German international is their man to replace both Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery alongside Serge Gnabry and thus chased after Sane last summer. However, an ACL tear stopped the move from ever taking place but reports have indicated that while Manchester City are reportedly unwilling to sell the winger, Bayern Munich still wantS him in Germany.

However, after the comments that Sane’s agent made earlier in the week, ESPN have reported that the winger is still interested in a move back to Germany. Bayern Munich still remains amongst his top suitors and a move is on the cards once the 2019/20 season is officially over. The Bavarians are reportedly keen on a 70 million offer with the value of the transfer market dropping drastically over the last few months.