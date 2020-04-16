Lionel Messi's contract will be extended and Neymar's return is on cards, opines Emili Rousaud

Barcelona FC’s former vice-president Emili Rousaud is confident that the club will not only secure the services of Brazilian forward Neymar Jr but also retain club captain Lionel Messi beyond his contract. Currently, football across Europe is halted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Emili Rousaud resigned from his post in the most dramatic fashion, which was a result of a fallout between him and the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The former, even though he is not an official at present has stated that Lionel Messi is likely to sign a contract extension while former player Neymar Jr might opt for a passage back to Camp Nou from French Paris Saint Germain.

Lionel Messi’s existing contract expires on 2021 and there’s no extension deal yet, so it would not be surprising if an agreement is made any time soon. On the other hand, Neymar Jr, who left the Spanish giants in 2017 for a record transfer fee, has not lived up to the price tag at the French capital and has been constantly linked with a move back to Barcelona.

"I think Messi and Barcelona will reach an agreement over a renewal. To reach an agreement, the two parties must make some kind of concession, but I would be very surprised if this beautiful story did not continue for longer. I think it's possible that Neymar could return in the summer. It does not seem to me an impossibility at all,” said Rousaud to ESPN.

Rousaud also feels that the transfer market will take a huge blow next season with the prices of the players to plunge considerably. But, according to him, it would be an advantage for clubs who are willing to buy players.

"I have a feeling that the pandemic will lead to some deflation in player prices, which is good for buyers but bad for sellers. We will have to see how all these factors are rebalanced," Rousaud added.