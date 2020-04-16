Juventus' Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi out of COVID-19 danger

Juventus stars Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani have recovered completely from coronavirus as per the latest reports from the club. The club took to social media and also their official website to break the news, stating that the duo no longer needed self-isolation for the time being.

Italian footballer Daniele Rugani was the first player in the Serie A to be affected with the novel Covid-19 virus while Frenchman Blaise Matuidi started diagnosis a week later. The club has stated that both of their players are out of danger right now and no longer need self-isolation.

“Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19. The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime,” read Juventus’ official statement on their website.

Apart from Rugani and Matuidi, Argentine Paulo Dybala has also been detected positive for the Covid-19 virus. Even though the virus struck Dybala on March 21 and has been in quarantine for quite long, the club is yet to give an update on the footballer.

Italy is one of the most affected countries amidst the pandemic situation with serious consequences all over the nation. Competitive football has been stalled in Italy as well as other countries in Europe (except Belarus) for an indefinite period.