Came to Manchester to win titles, trophies and everything else, asserts Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has expressed his eagerness to win as many trophies as he can with his new club. The former Sporting Lisbon star feels that the team has a lot of young players who have the quality and potential to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes landed in Manchester after a £46.6m transfer from his former club Sporting Lisbon earlier this January. It has been a fairy-tale since he made his debut for the Red-devils, having scored three goals and assisted four times in the nine matches he’s played so far. The Portuguese admitted that he is hungry to win titles for his new employers and they have the team to pull it off.

"I want to win everything. I'm hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything. We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we've got a lot of quality,” said Bruno during an interactive session with the fans on the clubs’ official website.

"We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win,” added Bruno.

Bruno claimed the Premier League Player of the month for February and guided his team to an 11-match unbeaten streak after his arrival at Old Trafford. But, his contributions came to an abrupt end when the Premier League was halted from March 13 for an indefinite period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.