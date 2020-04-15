Serie A postponed until May 3 after Italian lockdown extended
Today at 1:26 PM
As per the latest developments, the Italian Serie A has been postponed till May 3, in accordance with the government’s recent lockdown policy. Italy is one of the most affected countries in Europe and the world amidst the Covid-19 pandemic situation, with 20,000 people already deceased.
Previously, all sporting activities were suspended till April 13, with the nationwide lockdown starting from March 10. As per the records, the Serie A was the first league to be suspended because of the Covid-19 threat when it scrapped four matches scheduled to be played across the weekend on February 22 and February 23. But as per the reports of ESPN, the league has been stalled till May 3.
The players supposed to take a salary cut if the season could not be completed while, but the decision was not welcomed and deemed as ‘shameful’ by the Italian PFA. The last Serie A match played was played back on March 9, when Sassuolo defeated Brescia 3-0.
There is much uncertainty regarding the future of the league with clubs like Fiorentina and Torino believes that the league might not be completed this season. On the flip side, the Italian FA chief said that it would be an ‘injustice’ to call off Serie A.
Most of the European League have been scrapped including the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.