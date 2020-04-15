Everyone at Manchester United believes in what Paul Pogba can do, asserts Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes feels that the club is confident that Paul Pogba will play as per potential when he returns to action after injury. The 2018 World Cup winner has been put under the scanner for his dull show at Old Trafford amid transfer rumours from Real Madrid and Juventus.

After spending time with Manchester United's youth system but struggling to get game-time, Paul Pogba opted to shift his loyalties to Italian giants Juventus, leaving Old Trafford for free. During his four-year stay in Turin, he went onto establish himself as one of the most lethal customers in his trade and then moved back to England in 2016 signing for the Red Devils for a then world-record fee of £89 million.

However, while Pogba has struggled to live up to the price tag, the Frenchman has still managed to do well and Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he has a ‘lot of confidence’ in Pogba and believes that the midfielder can make a stunning return to form. The 2018 World Cup winner has been sidelined for the most part of the current season after suffering an ankle injury and Fernandes further added that the Red Devils are a better side with Pogba in.

“A lot. A lot. I think we have a lot of good players in the midfield. Obviously Paul is injured from a long time [ago], and all we know is he has a lot of qualities. We can say in football that people normally forget what you do good when you have a mistake. You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that,” said Bruno Fernandes on MUTV when asked whether he was excited to play alongside Paul Pogba.

“Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation. When he played also, the club and the team was not good, because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, and expectations are a lot for him. Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. Also this is confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul,” he further added.