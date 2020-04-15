EFL and PFA advises clubs to enforce 25% salary-cut for players amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The English Football League (EFL) and Professional Footballers Association (PFA) have mutually agreed and advised the clubs to defer up to 25% of the wages in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. English football has been suspended for more than a month now, owing to the lockdown.

The settlement pertains to League One and League Two, while the Championship clubs will be left alone to make whatever decision they want. It was also stated in the agreement that the players who earned salaries of less than £2,500 a month would be credited with their entire salary.

In the joint statement issued by the EFL and PFA, it was addressed that their proposal was a ‘recommendation and not a directive as there are clubs who have stated no requirement to take immediate action at this time.’

Apart from this, the governing body informed that they are going to form a group of six club captains/delegates from the third and fourth-tier leagues to solve issues relating to their respective situations amidst the lockdown.

"In establishing the new group, the EFL and PFA acknowledge the common problems faced by the League and member clubs, and the need for all parties to be part of a solution,” read the statement as reported by BBC.

"Dialogue with the working group will enable the League both to listen to the concerns of players and to explain the extent of the financial challenges,” concluded the statement.