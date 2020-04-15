Antonio Conte's 'circus act' won't win him matches, proclaims Aldo Agroppi

Former Italian footballer Aldo Agroppi in a bold statement has stated that current Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is an over-rated coach. The 75-year old has coached many Italian clubs, including Serie A side Fiorentina, after he retired as a player in the latter half of the 1970s.

Agroppi, who played for the ‘Azzuri’ during the 1970s, criticized Conte’s ‘exhibitionism’ in the technical area and concluded that shouting and howling won’t help his team win matches. Conte's currently managing Inter Milan and Agroppi was swift to point out his failure to guide his team to the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

“I don’t like Conte for his exhibitionism, too much shouting and drama on the touchline. You don’t win by putting on a circus act and howling. Conte is over-rated, as once again this season he crashed out of the Champions League in the first round with Inter and is falling behind in Serie A. He was sacked by Arezzo and Atalanta,” said Aldo Agroppi as reported by Football Italia.

The veteran did not stop, else emphasized on the fact that Conte suffered heavy defeats even when he had great teams at his disposal. Agroppi feels that he wins when his role suits him, but when he loses, it becomes insufferable for the players.

“He always had great teams but also suffered heavy defeats. When I hear talk that he brought a strong mentality to the Italy squad, I find it laughable. Conte is just playing a part, it suits him when he wins, but when he loses, he becomes insufferable for players and directors. Don’t forget, that Italy didn’t even get into the top four at the Euros,” added the former footballer.