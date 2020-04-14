Satisfied to help daily wage workers among crisis, asserts Subhasish Bose

Indian international Subhashish Bose has been the latest inclusion in the pool of footballers to lend a hand of support to jobless and homeless people amidst the national lockdown. Striker Jeje Lalpekhlua was seen donating blood in the crisis situation back in Mizoram earlier this week.

Currently enjoying home comfort in the small town on the outskirts of Kolkata, Subhasish Bose was spotted distributing essentials like rice, pulses, potatoes, onions, and other staple food items. On the receiving end of the queue were local rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners and small scale vendors. According to him, this was for him to payback for the support the locals have provided him over the years.

“The rickshaw pullers who have so many times offered me free rides to-and-fro to local matches, that local vendor and shopkeeper who had gifted me so many free packets of food after heart-warming performances -- I felt I needed to pay them back. It was such a satisfaction to hand over some food items to lot many known faces whom I have known in my locality over my upbringing,” said Bose as reported by Hindustan Times.

Apparently, the footballer, while sitting idle at home, was shaken by Swami Vivekananda’s inspiring phrase which read, ‘Arise, Awake, And Stop Not Till the Goal is Reached!.’ The words kept resonating in his ears till he decided that it was time he stepped up and contributed for the people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. He felt that sitting inside the cubicle might not be the sole solution to counter the situation.

“But are they enough? Can we all just sit back on our cozy rooms, and expect the privilege of others keeping us safe? Don’t we need more volunteers? And eventually, I had to move out -- not for fun, not to have a roam, but try to lend a helping hand,” added the Mumbai City FC player.