RoundGlass completes full acquisition of Minerva Punjab FC

Former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC has been fully acquired by RoundGlass Sports for the upcoming season. It came as a surprise to everyone with ex-owner Ranjit Bajaj, one of the most influential figures in the clubs’ illustrious career, deciding to part ways with the football club.

Within a month of the official announcement, RoundGlass sports have completed the acquisition of the erstwhile Minerva Punjab FC, a former I-League champion. While the corporate body had already bought 50% of the shares prior to the start of the 2019-20 season and changed their name to Punjab FC, they officially took over the remaining stakes on March 17, 2020.

Former boss and owner Ranjit Bajaj, who has been at the forefront of the club’s success in the past few years, expressed that he was satisfied with the work the club has done so far. Minerva Punjab FC’s academy have produced quite a few players for India’s youth team over the years, including a players that played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I am proud of work we have done and results we have achieved with the club. It will be exciting to see RoundGlass Sports take the club to the next level and set new standards for football in India Â— and beyond,” said Ranjit Bajaj as reported by Outlook.

As per reports, the RoundGlass Sports Academy will field various age level teams under Punjab FC starting from U-7 to the senior age groups. Gurpreet Singh, the owner of RoundGlass Sports has mentioned they would take serious steps to build the team from grassroots.

"RoundGlass Sports will build Punjab Football Club by creating an unparalleled, best-in-class academy rooted in the philosophy of holistic wellbeing,” said Gurpreet.

"I have long believed in the power and potential of Punjabi talent and look forward to empowering the community with the RoundGlass Sports Academy to create an exciting, credible and inspiring new chapter for Indian football. We are going to make the dreams of our children come true with our passion and dedication to this mission, "added the owner.