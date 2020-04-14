Reports | EFL and Premier League looking to resume play by early June behind closed doors
Today at 2:18 PM
As per reports, there is a possibility that English football will be back in action on June 6, but behind closed doors. Clubs from the EFL (English Football League) and the Premier League are unanimously trying to resume the leagues from the above mentioned date if everything falls in place.
EFL (English Football League) comprises of three leagues, including the Championships, League One and League Two, with more than 70 teams from England and Wales under the umbrella. Meanwhile, a video conference involving representatives of the 20 Premier League clubs will be held this week to discuss the fate of the top tier, the Championship, the League One and the League Two.
Football in Europe has come to a standstill (except Belarus), due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there are slim chances that the league will resume anytime soon considering the deterioration of the situation across the continent. Italy and Spain are two of the most affected countries in the world and their respective league has been suspended for an indefinite period.
But the clubs of the German Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have started training ahead of their plans to resume the leagues behind closed doors. It was also reported by sources that the plans for a possible resumption of the EFL solely depends on the government advice and the extent of the lockdown measures in the United Kingdom. But, it is believed that the organisers are hopeful that competitive football might return in England by June, but behind closed doors for sure.
