Portugal to donate 50% of Euro 2020 qualifying money to Covid-19 relief fund

The Portuguese football team has decided to donate half of their Euro 2020 qualifying prize money towards the Covid-19 relief funds and support their amateur football clubs in the country. A total of 17000 detected cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Portugal with 535 fatalities.

Amid the pandemic outbreak, European football leagues have already been postponed, with La Liga and Serie A suspended for an indefinite period. The Euro 2020, which was supposed to be held across the continent, has been shifted to the next calendar year. The defending European champions have shown great gesture by making such a bold move.

"In this spirit of camaraderie between professional and non-professional football, we have decided, as a team, to give up part of our Euro 2020 qualification prize money," read a part of the statement issued by the national team.

More than 17000 cases of coronavirus detected in Portugal with a death toll of 535 so far. Domestic leagues have been stalled from March 12 and the clubs are gradually moving towards a financial crisis. As per the latest reports, three of the major clubs in Portugal have announced a 40% salary cut.

The Federation has also decided to donate a part of the revenue to the non-professional football clubs of the country. Reportedly, a total of 4.7 million euros is to be distributed among regional association’s amateur establishments.

The Portuguese Federations’ statement read:

"We have also decided because we have not forgotten our own paths and all those who have generously helped us to make progress in our careers, that these amounts will be added to the support fund already created by the FPF (Portuguese federation) aimed mainly at players from non-professional competition clubs."