AFC credits AIFF's charitable contributions during Covid-19 crisis

The AFC (Asian Football Confederation) has credited the efforts of the AIFF (All India Football Federation) for providing constant financial support towards the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of individual efforts have also been noted in the past few days, which just adds to the context.

The Asian governing body mentioned four associations including the AIFF for its charitable activities amid the recent pandemic situation which has shaken the entire human race. As per reports, the AIFF has contributed a total of 25 lakh rupees to the PM CARES Fund.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Guam Football Association (GFA), the J.League and the Wuhan Football Association have helped by giving donations, promoting public awareness messages and opening training centres to house medical teams," stated the AFC in a press release.

Apart from contributions from the apex body, players like Pronay Halder, Pritam Kotal and Arindam Bhattacarya contributed a total of 1,45,000 INR as donations to various charities and the organised programs across the country which are helping the distressed.

Meanwhile, Jeje Lalpekhlua was spotted donating blood to a Hospital in Mizoram to help the patients in these dire straits. Subhasish Bose, one of the younger members of the Indian national side was seen distributing essential food items to the daily wage workers in his locality.

AIFF had put a halt to the I-League and as well as the 2nd division I-League for more than a month and there is no clarity on when it is going to resume.