Tottenham Hotspur reverse their decision to furlough non-playing staff

EPL side Tottenham Hotspurs has decided to pay off the entire salaries of their non-playing staff, for the months of April and May who are in temporary leave due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The decision came after the club was subject to huge criticism from its own supporters and players.

Previously, the North-London club had decided to use the government grant to pay 80% of non-playing staff owing to dire straits thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the decision was not welcomed and the club received heavy criticisms, following which they had to reverse it, following the footsteps of EPL rivals Liverpool FC.

"We have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 percent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions,” read a club statement.

Among the many to criticize included Spurs’ club supporters and reportedly their star striker Harry Kane expressed his thoughts of leaving the club after gaining knowledge of the recent developments. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who faced the heat for the turn of events, eventually was apologetic about the misjudged situation.

“The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally,” said Daniel Levy as reported by Goal.com.

“It was never our intent, as custodians; to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs while the club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times,” added Levy.

The latter half of the clubs' official statement read:

"In these uncertain times, we have to ensure we are in a position to meet our financial obligations and protect the Club’s ability to be able to operate when football returns. However, we also need, importantly, to support our wider communities and the NHS. This has been a week when we have worked hard to do both."