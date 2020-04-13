Reports | Tottenham not looking to sell Harry Kane to Premier League rivals
Amidst rumours that Tottenham star Harry Kane will leave, the club have reportedly no plans of selling the striker to a Premier League rival. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after he admitted that he is looking out for his future.
The striker’s recent Instagram interview has sparked up the rumour mill with Kane linked to a catalogue of clubs since his comments. That has caused serious problems for the North London side and earlier this week reports indicate that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was open to a move. While the club would still ask for a world-record fee of £200 million, the Daily Mail reported that Kane could leave Spurs for any side that shelled out that sum.
However, Sky Sports has reported that despite the financial trouble that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the club, Tottenham will not sell Kane to a Premier League rival. With Manchester United and Manchester City linked with a move, things could get complicated but Sky Sports further added that Spurs will refuse to sell what is their top asset to strengthen a fellow title/top four contender.
That might change if either of Kane’s suitors shells out the world-record fee of £200 million for the striker but with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and even PSG in the race, Tottenham have other options. The England captain has been courted by both the Los Blancos and the Camp Nou side in the past but reports indicate that both PSG and Juventus have a shouting chance in the matter.
