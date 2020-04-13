Reports | Manchester City keeping a close eye on Ajax U-17 forward Sontje Hansen

Gabriel Jesus is Aguero’s heir but combined with Leroy Sane’s potential move to Germany, the Guardian has reported that Sontje Hansen is their way forward. The Etihad stadium side have watched Hasen on at least three other occasions with Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and even German side RB Leipzig all keeping an eye out on his progress. That is because the forward’s contract expires at the end of next season and it would see him cost only about a reported £6 million.