Reports | Manchester City keeping a close eye on Ajax U-17 forward Sontje Hansen
Yesterday at 6:28 PM
Manchester City have been scouting and keeping a close eye on Ajax starlet Sontje Hansen with a view of making a move for the reported £6 million teenager. The 17-year-old has made quite an impact over the last few years with Hansen making his debut for the Dutch giants with a cameo in December.
But Sontje Hansen’s claim to fame, so far, has been his golden boot which he won at last year’s Under-17 World Cup that was held in Brazil. The Dutch starlet netted six goals including an impressive hat-trick in the last 16 win against Nigeria, a game that the Netherlands won 3-1. That saw the youngster’s stock rise considerably with the likes of Toni Kroos, Borja Baston, Phil Foden, Rhian Brewster and even Carlos Vela all using the tournament as a stepping stone.
That combined with the fact that Hasen is a converted forward and can play out wide on either side as well has reportedly attracted Manchester City. The Guardian has reported that the Cityzens have scouted the 17-year-old over the last few years and with Sergio Aguero potentially on the way out, manager Pep Guardiola is looking for a replacement.
Gabriel Jesus is Aguero’s heir but combined with Leroy Sane’s potential move to Germany, the Guardian has reported that Sontje Hansen is their way forward. The Etihad stadium side have watched Hasen on at least three other occasions with Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and even German side RB Leipzig all keeping an eye out on his progress. That is because the forward’s contract expires at the end of next season and it would see him cost only about a reported £6 million.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Sontje Hansen
- Pep Guardiola
- Phil Foden
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Serie A
- Bundesliga
- Manchester City
- Rb Leipzig
- Juventus Fc
- Afc Ajax
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.