Reports | Arsenal ‘at odds with players over wage cut’ amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Today at 2:32 PM
Arsenal are struggling to reach an agreement over wage cuts with reports indicating that their players want a wage deferral instead. The North London side have one of the largest wage bills in the English top tier after offering large contracts to their top stars over the last few years.
Amidst a global crisis, the world has come to a standstill which has affected financial matters on a global scale. Football has been amongst the top contenders but while Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A clubs have come to an agreement over wage cuts, neither the Ligue 1 or the Premier League have managed to do that. However, reports indicate that the French top tier are coming to an agreement over cuts but nothing as such has happened in the Premier League.
But while both Southampton and West Ham have come to an agreement over wage deferrals, the Athletic and ESPN have reported that Arsenal are struggling to do the same. The Athletic have reported that the Gunners have proposed a wage cut but one that is based on a sliding scale built around European qualification. That is something that, the Athletic have reported, is not something the players are open to with them looking at a wage deferral.
The Athletic have further added that the squad members want to be reassured that this is not just the club using a situation to cut a sizeable wage bill. The ESPN further added that the current proposal is a 12.5% wage cut with the players getting their money back if the club makes the Champions League. That cut reduces to 7.5% if Arsenal make Europa League football with vice-captain Hector Bellerin working to bridge the gap between the players and the club.
