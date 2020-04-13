Reports | Arsenal ‘at odds with players over wage cut’ amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst a global crisis, the world has come to a standstill which has affected financial matters on a global scale. Football has been amongst the top contenders but while Bundesliga , La Liga , and Serie A clubs have come to an agreement over wage cuts, neither the Ligue 1 or the Premier League have managed to do that. However, reports indicate that the French top tier are coming to an agreement over cuts but nothing as such has happened in the Premier League.

But while both Southampton and West Ham have come to an agreement over wage deferrals, the Athletic and ESPN have reported that Arsenal are struggling to do the same. The Athletic have reported that the Gunners have proposed a wage cut but one that is based on a sliding scale built around European qualification. That is something that, the Athletic have reported, is not something the players are open to with them looking at a wage deferral.