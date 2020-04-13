Real Kashmir FC coach David Robertson set to fly back home this week

Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson along with several other foreigners have been stranded in Srinagar for the past month with all International flights are cancelled. The Scottish, along with wife Kym, son Mason and three other British nationals and African players are stuck in the valley.

As per reports, the British High Commission has informed that they are going to conduct chattered flights from various cities in India to ensure a safe passage of their nationals back to Europe. Last week, it was announced that flights would take off from Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa, but as per the latest developments, eight more cities have been included in the plan.

“The UK is now running charter flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai & Trivandrum. Don’t delay – if you want to return to the UK, book now,” stated a Tweet.

Amritsar airport is nearest to Srinagar and there are three flights scheduled from the western city on April 13, 17 and 19 respectively. Meanwhile, the British high commission has already had a talk with David last week and everything falls in place, the six Brits would leave India next week.

“The British High Commission had contacted David on Wednesday and then sent an email. If everything falls in place, he and the rest of the British nationals would be leaving next week,” said Sandeep Chattoo, the co-owner of Real Kashmir FC to the Telegraph.

The four African players still stuck in Srinagar are – Loveday Okechukwu (Nigeria), Bazie Armand and Gnohore Krizo (Ivory Coast) and Aaron Katebe (Zambia). The I-League, in which Real Kashmir FC plays in, has been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic for a month now.