Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will transform Manchester United, proclaims Odion Ighalo

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighao has confessed that the Red Devils need Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba playing together to succeed in the Premier League. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away and many believe that Fernandes was brought in as an early move to replace Pogba.

While few can deny the impact that Fernandes has made so far on the Manchester United team, the Premier League hasn’t seen both Pogba and the Portuguese midfielder play together. That has seen many critics and fans alike claim that the former Sporting man is a replacement for the outgoing Frenchman with Pogba reportedly unwilling to stay in Old Trafford anymore. The former Juventus star has been plagued with injuries this season and that has not helped his cause.

However, with Pogba closing in on a comeback from his injury and Fernandes transforming the way United play football, Odion Ighalo believes that the two together would be unstoppable. The striker, who is on loan from CSL side Shanghai Shenhua further admitted that with Marcus Rashford also on his way back from injury, the world will see a different Manchester United especially once Bruno Fernandes adapts to the Premier League properly.

"He is working hard to get back to fitness and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno in the midfield, then you will see a different team -- [Marcus] Rashford coming back also. Manchester United is going to be great again, winning games week in, week out. He's [Pogba] a great player and it's going to be a privilege to play with him. Bruno is a fantastic player. I played with him in 2013-14 at Udinese. We've not seen the best of him yet in the Premier League," Ighalo said in an interview on Twitter.

"Once Bruno Fernandes settles down in England you will see what that guy can do. He has vision, he wants the ball always. He can shoot, he can score goals, he is very intelligent. Before the ball comes, he is a step ahead to know what he wants to do. In times to come you are going to see what he can do in the Premier League, even better than what he is doing now."