Good recruitment process might bridge gap between Premier League clubs, opines Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard feels that smart recruitment made by clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have allowed thems to excel massively in English football for the past two seasons. The Blues were 34 points behind league leaders Liverpool before the COVID-19 calamity stalled the EPL season.

This is Lampard’s first season as the coach of Chelsea FC and it was not the best time to join either, with the club serving a transfer ban for the last summer window. But, the former International has managed to keep the side in contention for the Champions League next season, which gives him a thumbs up. As mentioned, Lampard has already started plotting to fill in the gaps with proper recruitments for the upcoming season.

In an interview, the Chelsea boss clearly stated that it would be foolish to believe that they can bridge the gap as the teams have been through a rigorous recruitment process which has reaped results timely. For their part, the Blues have to be a part of the process in order to change their fortunes and help them win titles and trophies again.

“I don’t want to jump the gun because what Liverpool and Manchester City have done has been clear; I’d be a fool to suggest we can bridge that gap quickly because there has been a lot of hard work at those clubs in terms of recruitment of top players, of great coaches. We have to be part of that process. We have to do it our way, we can’t try to copy,” said Frank Lampard to The Football Show.

“We have had experienced players around this year to help the youngsters but we know there are little areas within the squad… some of that’s what we have on the ground here already, some of that is how we might look to recruit,” added Lampard.