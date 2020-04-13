Deserve to play football where I am valued, asserts Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has urged everyone not to treat him like a ‘sack of potatoes’ after he was linked with several top European outfits. The playmaker has been one of the most influential players for the Spanish side since 2014 but has struggled to get game-time over the last few years.

After a few successful seasons with Barcelona FC, the Croatian has been linked with transfers to major clubs like Juventus, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint Germain. For the records, Rakitic has played in 31 matches for the Blaugrana in the current season before the COIVD-19 halt but managed to start in 15 of those games. This has been a huge contrast from the previous season, where he was a vital cog in the midfield and was in the starting XI for most of the games.

Rakitic’s stint at Camp Nou has been very successful for the Spanish giants since his transfer from Sevilla FC in the summer of 2014. Surprisingly (as quoted), the playmaker isn’t too inclined to shift loyalties, but would not mind if he’s not given importance. The 32-year old is yet to decide on his future and a possible move out of Camp Nou but has asked people to treat him with some respect in the midst of several transfer rumours saying he will play wherever he is valued.

“I am not a sack of potatoes. I want to be where I am valued. If it is here, [I would be] delighted, and if not, it will be where I decide,” said Rakitic to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

The World Cup finalist has won four La Liga titles, four Spanish Super Cups, one Champions League, and a FIFA Club World Cup title in less than 300 appearances for Barcelona FC.