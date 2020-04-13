Chelsea legend Peter Bonetti passes away aged 78

Chelsea legend and former England international Peter Bonetti passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a rich legacy at Stamford Bridge, where he spent most of his career. Bonetti was a part of England’s winning squad at the 1966 World Cup and played in their unsuccessful defense at the 1970 World Cup.

Peter Bonetti, who played almost two decades for Chelsea FC, breathed his last at the age of 78 last Sunday. Nicknamed, ‘the cat’, the custodian has appeared in 729 matches for the Blues and played a brief role for the Three Lions in the 1970 FIFA World Cup. Often described as a goalkeeping superstar of Chelsea of the 1960s and 70s and has been influential in many of their historic feats during his tenure.

Bonetti’s heroic effort in Chelsea FC’s FA final victory over Leeds United in 1970 has been one of the main highlights of his career. Among other honours, he guided Chelsea to a League Cup triumph in 1965 and the UEFA Winners’ Club Cup in 1971. He missed out on the English Footballer of the Year award by a whisker in the 1969-70 season with Leeds United's Billy Bremner winning it.

After a career which spanned almost 26 years, he called curtains on his time as a footballer in 1986 but not before playing for other clubs like St. Louis Stars, Dundee United and Woking. Post-retirement, he worked as a goalkeeping coach at Chelsea and for the England national team.

"Peter Bonetti's position in the pantheon of Chelsea footballing gods is unassailable. He was the Cat who broke the mould, defied the odds, drew the gasps, earned the cheers and got the cream. All in front of an adoring Stamford Bridge,” stated Chelsea's official website.