Will consider running for AIFF President post in future, states Bhaichung Bhutia

Former International Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed his inclination to contest for the post of AIFF (All India Football Federation) president in the future. The Sikkimese is one of India's most decorated footballers, with him having earned more than a 100 caps for the national side.

Post his retirement in 2011; the legendary footballer has been focused on the development of grassroots football with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School. The United Sikkim Football Club commitments have also kept him quite busy but he is not blowing away the proposition of contesting for the Presidential post of India’s apex football body. Praful Patel has been in charge of the position since 2008, with him re-elected in 2012 and 2016 as well.

"At the moment I am focussing on grassroots football with Baichung Bhutia Football School and United Sikkim club and also at district level (in Sikkim). In future, I will definitely consider it (the AIFF president's post)," said Bhutia on a social media platform.

Bhaichung Bhutia was the poster boy of Indian football for more than a decade and was the second ever player from the country to play professional football in Europe. Apart from this, he boasts of a trophy-laden domestic career with several clubs across the country.

Sparing a few words for the current batch, Bhaichung was quick to point out Sunil Chhetri as the best of the lot. Even though he praised FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes for his exploits in the past year or so.

"The midfielder who has really impressed me this year is Brandon Fernandes of FC Goa. He has really done well for FC Goa. The way he had controlled the midfield for FC Goa (in ISL) and linked up with the upfront has been fantastic. He is also in the national team,” he added.