Satisfied to play minor role during pandemic stress, asserts Jeje Lalpekhlua

Indian footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua has won hearts by coming to the rescue of people in urgent need of blood in a hospital in Mizoram. This was a great gesture from the footballer, especially in a time where blood units are not readily available due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Indian striker Jeje Lalpehklua donated blood for a Hospital connected with a Young Mizo Movement which was in desperate need of samples in the time of the pandemic situation. Upon hearing about the shortage of blood specimen, the Indian international rushed to the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, in Mizoram.

"Due to the lockdown blood units are not readily available nowadays. So the hospital connected with the Young Mizo Association is seeking help. The news reached me and I knew immediately what I needed to do," said the footballer as reported by NDTV.

"Upon receiving the information we chalked out our plan. We headed to the hospital from the Durtlang branch of YMA. Out of 33 who had reported, 27 were deemed fit to donate," he added.

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) is the largest non-governmental voluntary body which operates in many north-eastern states including Mizoram. For the records, this is also not the first time that the footballer has lent a hand of support during crisis period to the region. Jeje expressed his satisfaction in making a contribution for the cause.

"It is so satisfying that I have been able to play a minor role. I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength. Someone had to stand by them. If a hospital is falling short of blood units, we need to help. We all need to play our part during the crisis. The most difficult part, I understand is to stay at home. But it's very necessary. The longer we stay at home, the faster will India heal," said Jeje.