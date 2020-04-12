Reports | Manchester United asked to pay £200 million for Harry Kane
Today at 1:03 PM
Manchester United could reportedly sign Tottenham star Harry Kane but only if they pay £200 million for the English international. The Red Devils have been linked with a catalogue of strikers but reports indicate that Kane is their top target with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a close second.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the financial values of players plummet to the ground as Gianni Infantino admitted that the day of the £100 million plus transfer is over. That has seen stats expert Transfermarkt change the values of players on their website with the values of Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe, and even Mohamed Salah amongst other drop down.
But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill and ESPN have reported that Tottenham still believes they can get £200 million for Harry Kane. The England captain has been linked with a move away after he admitted that he will not stay at Spurs if they do not keep improving in the near future. That has seen the 26-year-old linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides but ESPN have reported that Manchester United could have Kane for £200 million.
The report further added that Spurs chief Daniel Levy is open to move as a result of the pandemic. It has affected the club’s value and more importantly, it has hampered their ability to pay out their stadium loan which is what Kane’s transfer fee will help with. However, reports also indicate that Levy is unhappy with Kane’s recent comments and believes that the striker is no longer committed to the Spurs cause.
