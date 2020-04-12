Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves club much better than Arsenal, proclaims Pierre Alain Mounguengui

President of the Gabon football association Pierre Alain Mounguengui has asked Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to find a club better suited to his ambitions. The striker has been one of the lone bright spots for the Gunners in a dismal season before the pandemic forced a suspension.

The 30-year-old has managed to net 20 goals in 32 games with no Arsenal forward coming even close to that tally before the season was suspended. Summer signing Gabriel Martinelli has ten in all competitions with Alexandre Lacazette struggling to put his best foot forward with the Frenchman netting only nine goals. That has put an immense amount of pressure on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more often than not, the striker has delivered.

However, with the Gabon international’s contract expiring at the end of next season, it has seen the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Manchester United and a few others linked with a move. While Arsenal have reportedly started negotiations over a new contract, no agreement has materialized as of yet despite Mikel Arteta keen on keeping the striker.

It has seen President of the Gabon football association (FEGAFOOT) Pierre Alain Mounguengui assert that Aubameyang needs to move on from the North London side. The FEGAFOOT president also admitted that Arsenal are not ambitious enough for a player as talented as the 30-year-old is and Mounguengui believes that the striker needs to win trophies to match his ambition.

"I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned. So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he'd definitely find his place there. On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs," Mounguengui told ESPN.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker signed for Arsenal in the final six months of Arsene Wenger’s tenure with the club but has failed to win anything. In fact, during the course of his career, despite scoring at a prolific rate, Aubameyang has failed to win a major trophy. with only a German Cup, a German Super Cup, and a French League Cup, to his name. That saw Mounguengui also admit that the Gabon striker is a world class player but the teams he has played for have failed him.

"Aubameyang is a world-class player, but for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn't won a major honour, football is a collective sport. Right now, he's at Arsenal, and he's won nothing here, so it's a collective failing. Auba has the habit of saying that if club honours could come, that wouldn't be bad, but that he could also settle for the personal accolades he's won. As I said, he's a world-class player,” he added.