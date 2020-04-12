Frustrated but hungry to get back to playing football with Manchester United, confesses Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has admitted that his nightmare injury has only made him hungrier to ‘come back and do well’ for the team. The French international has struggled immensely this season and has not played a game of football since Boxing Day with just eight appearances to his name.

That hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from linking him with a move away from Old Trafford with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus amongst his top suitors. However, without the midfielder in their side, Manchester United struggled to perform until the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has made an immense difference to the Red Devils and many have claimed that he is Pogba’s replacement.

However, while reports may indicate that the Frenchman maybe on his way out of the Old Trafford, Pogba went onto admit that he is looking forward to playing football again. In a recent interview, the 2018 World Cup winner admitted that his longest injury layoff in his career so far has been a nightmare for him but he’s slowly getting back to his best.

"I'm already training and touching the ball. I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything. You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well and, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football,” Pogba told Manchester United’s official podcast.

The Frenchman has been able to make just eight appearances all season in all competitions with a reported ankle injury keeping him out of contention. That has caused serious problems for both club and player but Pogba went onto reveal just how serious the injury really was. The midfielder revealed that he played with a fractured foot but eventually had to get operated on.

"You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don't know if people really know what happened. So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

"I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again. So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don't feel anything and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon," he added.