Cristiano Ronaldo has no special permission to train, admits Pedro Ramos

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned for being involved in a ‘private’ training session inside a football stadium near his home in Madeira by the regional secretary of health Pedro Ramos. The Portuguese legend was forced to stay back in Portugal after the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The five-time Ballon d’ Or winner returned from Turin at the beginning of March to spend time with his mother, who has been ill. His return trip to Italy was halted when his teammate Daniele Rugani was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and Italy was put under quarantine. Ronaldo decided to stay back in his native place.

The controversy cropped up when, in a photograph, he was spotted with several others at CD National’s Madiera Stadium undergoing a private practice session. Ronaldo was identified taking shots at the goalkeeper with other players alongside him.

The incident did not go down well with Madeira’s regional secretary of health, Pedro Ramos, who admitted that the footballer had no special permission to train and also insisted that the icon should set a good example to others when it comes to social distancing.

“Ronaldo has no special permission to train. Cristiano Ronaldo has the right to train as long as he respects the rules like all citizens, there is no privilege,” said Ramos, reported Goal.

To clear the air, the official immediately remarked that the Portuguese International was not guilty of any major wrongdoings as his session was restricted to a few minutes, which is not a real concern.

"The best player in the world must use his image to set an example, but Cristiano seems to me to have done just a few minutes of exercise and, therefore, there is no harm in the world,” added Ramos.