West Ham become second Premier League side to undergo wage deferrals

West Ham United have followed Southampton’s footsteps with the Hammers becoming the second Premier League side to reach an agreement over wage deferrals with their players. The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected football with clubs struggling to cope up with the financial implications.

Negotiations over pay between the English Football League (EFL), the Premier League and the PFA have ambled on for weeks now with no end in sight. It has caused serious issues with the Premier League asking players to take a 30% wage cut to help football clubs survive. However, that saw the PFA decline the offer with them hoping to come to a better deal with the organisation also asking the Premier League to improve their donation to the lower leagues.

But in the wake of that, the Guardian and the BBC have revealed that West Ham have followed the path that Southampton have taken and reached an agreement to defer their players’ wages with captain Mark Noble playing a key role in the proceedings. This was confirmed by a statement released by the club and it revealed that manager David Moyes, vice-chairman Karren Brady and finance director Andy Mollett will take a 30% pay cut, over and above the players' wage deferral.

Furthermore, the statement from the club confirmed that the wage deferral will allow the club to pay non-playing staff their full salaries for as long as the footballing world is in this situation. However, with the Hammers struggling more than others to survive the financial implications that the virus has caused, both the Guardian and the BBC have reported that West Ham’s shareholders are putting £30 million into the club.

“I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support. ’I would also like to thank the shareholders whose support through this injection of equity once again demonstrates their commitment to the future of the club,” West Ham chief Karren Brady told West Ham’s official website.

“The joint-chairmen and I are truly proud of how they and everyone at the club has stepped up to play their part in this situation – we are in it together to support one another, our community and our club. That is the spirit of the West Ham United family. There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger.”