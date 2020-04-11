Philippe Coutinho loves Premier League and would love to come back, confesses Kia Joorabchian

Super agent Kia Joorabchian has admitted that his client Philippe Coutinho has always loved the Premier League and would love to return one day. The former Inter Milan star left Liverpool for Barcelona in stunning circumstances for a club record fee but has struggled to make an impact.

His dream move to Barcelona failed to work out with the attacker currently spending the season on loan at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. While Coutinho’s impact with the Bavarians has been obvious, reports indicate that the Bundesliga giants are not looking to make the move permanent. The issue is the Brazilian’s consistency and the fact that Barcelona’s transfer fee is reportedly set well above the €80 million mark.

That hasn’t stopped other clubs from noting their interest with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal amongst the many in the race for the former Liverpool man. However, Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has confessed that the Brazilian is looking at a potential move back to England. The super-agent also admitted that while Coutinho loves the Premier League, he does have other options.

"The fact I'm an Arsenal supporter is not a secret," he said. "I don't have any preference where the players go. I don't try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility. After the Champions League game, he (Coutinho) played in England we had a long chat about it,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports.

"The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in. The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic."

Joorabchian, who also has Willian, Andreas Pereira, and Lavyin Kurzawa amongst others as a list of clients has seen Chelsea star Willian heavily linked with a move away. The Brazilian attacker has admitted that there has been no further contact from Chelsea over a new deal and that it is unlikely he will stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season. But the super-agent has admitted that despite the speculation, he hasn’t met nor spoken to Willian over transfers.

"There is a lot of speculation but I can genuinely explain to you we have not spoken about transfers or anything like that. No one has the right feeling. Neither us nor the other side have the feeling to discuss something when so much is happening around the world that is so much more important," Joorabchian added.