No offer from Manchester United as of yet, confirms Odion Ighalo

Shanghai Shenhua loanee Odion Ighalo has admitted that there is no offer on the table from Manchester United to make his loan deal permanent. The 30-year-old’s loan move was met with a lot of critics and trepidation by fans but Ighalo’s start to his life at Old Trafford has convinced many.

The former Watford striker had four goals in eight appearances before the season was suspended with him making an encouraging start to his time in Manchester. Reports even indicated that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was beyond impressed with the Nigerian forward and was looking to make his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua permanent in the summer.

But while the outbreak of the COVID-19 suspending football and all activity across the globe, reports still indicate that signing Ighalo permanently is a deal that Manchester United are still looking at. However, no move has reportedly materialized as of yet from Manchester United and Ighalo went on to admit that there has been no contact over a new offer from the Red Devils as of yet. He also added that at the moment he is only looking to finish the season and then decide.

"There is no offer on the table yet. Because the season is still on and I'm yet to finish my loan deal. I don't just take decisions alone in my life. I have a principle and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me. I have seen so many tweets about this. I have seen so many people going crazy, [saying] 'go back to China', some say stay with Man United," Ighalo said, reported Sky Sports.

"Have you seen me say a word? I don't have anything to say. When the season is finished and I get two offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that."

Reports earlier this month had revealed that Ighalo had been offered an extension with Shanghai with the CSL club looking to extend his deal beyond its expiration date in December of 2022. The striker would reportedly earn around £400,000 a week with a two year extension to his current contract with the CSL club. But the 30-year-old has neither confirmed nor denied the offer although he did admit that this is not a decision he is looking to rush.

"I don't just sit down and take decisions, and I don't get carried away with whatever people say. I came to Manchester United to play for a pay cut because I wanted to. So anything could happen, but I want the season to finish and my loan to finish. Then I will see everything I have. You don't just rush and do things: 'I'm going here, I'm going here'. I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what's on the ground: A, B, C, D, is on the ground. Okay we have to pick," he added.