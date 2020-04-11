See Lautaro Martinez’s future at Inter Milan, proclaims Javier Zanetti

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has revealed that Nerazzurri star Lautaro Martinez is happy and will not leave the San Siro in the near future. The Argentine striker has been one of the standout Serie A stars and it has seen Barcelona heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

The former Racing Club striker was in fine form before the season was suspended with 11 goals in 22 Serie A appearances with only Romelu Lukaku outscoring him at the San Siro. That total doesn’t include five goals in six Champions League appearances with Martinez one of the few players to shine for the Nerazzurri in Europe before they crashed out in the group stages.

That has seen Barcelona linked with a move and the Catalan giants have been heavily courting the Argentine striker. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, and a few other Barcelona players have all revealed just what they think about the Inter Milan striker. Suarez even admitted that Martinez is the perfect replacement for him at Barcelona and believes that the Camp Nou side needs to make the move.

But in a recent interview, Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti believes that the 22-year-old is not thinking of leaving in the near future. Zanetti, an Inter Milan legend with over 850 appearances for the club, also added that Martinez is happy at the club and implied that the Nerazzurri are not looking at selling him which has been the club's stance over, what reports indicate, their €100 million striker.

"At Inter I see him happy, he identifies with the club. We believed in him. I see his future at Inter. But right now we're not talking about the transfer market, the most important thing is health. Then we'll have time to think about it," Zanetti told ESPN.