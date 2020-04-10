Six Barcelona board members resign over disputes with Josep Bartomeu

The crisis at Barcelona has become even worse as six board members have handed in their resignations citing disagreements with president Josep Maria Bartomeu. There has been trouble slowly growing at the Camp Nou and it reportedly all started with Lionel Messi’s feud with Eric Abidal.

While the Argentine has confirmed that he is not leaving the club, the crisis behind the scenes have kept moving forward with Barcelona in serious trouble. It saw the club’s vice president Emili Rousaud recently admit that he has felt betrayed by president Josep Maria Bartomeu with the latter asking the former to reportedly step down. The internal war leaked out in February when it was revealed that the club played a part as a third part company started discrediting players, former legends and club representatives on social media.

While Bartomeu denied any responsibility and later apologised to the players and everyone that was affected by the social media attacks, things have become even worse. ESPN have reported that six board members at Barcelona have resigned with them all citing that they’re doing so over a disagreement with Bartomeu and how he is running the club. Amongst those six is Rousaud and he is joined by a second vice-president in Enrique Tombas, directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor.

A joint statement/letter released by the six former board members went on to admit that there has been a crisis building at the club and the problems it has caused are wide-spread. Furthermore, it added that there are serious issues with how Barcelona has been managed over the last few years with that being their main concern alongside Bartomue's failing to do right by the Camp Nou side.

"We reached this point by being unable to reverse the criteria for how the club is managed in the face of important challenges in the future, especially given the new post-[coronavirus] pandemic scenario. We have reached this point by not being able to reverse the criteria and forms of management of the club in the face of the important challenges of the future and, especially, from the new post-pandemic scenario," said a letter signed by the six board members.

"We must also highlight our disenchantment with the unfortunate episode on social networks, known as 'Barçagate', which we learned about through the press. We ask here that once the results of the audit entrusted to PWC are presented , that responsibilities be cleared as well as the eventual compensation for the corresponding assets,” it further added.