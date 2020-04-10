Reports | Ligue 1’s top earners set to take 50% pay-cut amidst COVID-19 pandemic

After the La Liga, the Serie A, and the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 clubs are set to hand out systematic pay cuts for every club in the French top tier. The Premier League and the French top tier are the only two out of the five major European leagues not to enforce pay cuts but that is set to change.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the entire world to come to a complete standstill with football, amongst other sports, among the many affected. Football seasons across the world have been suspended indefinitely with only a handful still in play. However, that has caused a domino effect with the lack of matchday and broadcast income hurting clubs and pushing a few on the verge of bankruptcy.

However, while the PFA and the Premier League continue to meet over potential pay cuts in England, ESPN has reported that the Ligue 1 have reportedly come to an agreement. The report from the ESPN further added that after a meeting between France's National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP) and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, an agreement has been reached over pay cuts.

It will see a variety of cuts take place with different cuts for players at different wage levels with it going as high as 50% after partial unemployment. That would be for players who earn €100,000 or over which includes Ligue 1's top earner Neymar and teammate Kylian Mbappe at 50%. It would also see players who earn between €50,000-€100,000 at 40%, those on €20,000-€50,000 at 30%, and so on with those in the lowest bracket handed a 20% pay cut.

Those below the lowest bracket (€10,000-€20,000) will be unaffected, ESPN further reported, and UNFP president Philippe Piat went on to admit that they are looking at solutions earlier in the week. He also added that a large majority of the players and clubs will not refuse such a decision but they cannot force anyone to take a pay cut.

"The idea is that the players defer part of their April salaries to allow the clubs to get by. We cannot force anyone to join. A large majority will not go against it. We advise them all to accept it as it will save jobs. Without this, the profession will suffer," Piat said, reported ESPN.