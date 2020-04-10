Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze announces that he’s leaving at end of 2019/20 season

2014 World Cup winner Mario Gotze announced that he will be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2019/20 season once his contract expires. The German attacker has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants and reports indicated that Gotze had no future at the club.

The 27-year-old was reportedly not offered a new deal at Dortmund and that saw him consider his future away from the club. However, while that scenario hasn’t changed, Gotze has announced that he will be leaving the Signal Iduna Park for the second time in his career. The German has been heavily linked with a move to Italy, England and even Germany with Liverpool, AC Milan, West Ham, Tottenham and even Everton interested in a potential move.

In a statement released by the 27-year-old, Gotze confirmed that he will be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2019/20 season which is when his contract with the club expires. He also added that he has switched to Reza Fazeli from International Soccer Management as his new agent who also represents Emre Can, Nuri Sahin and Mahmoud Dahoud amongst others.

“First of all, I hope according to the circumstances that you and your loved ones are doing well in the present situation. Today I would like to announce that after intensive consideration, I have decided to make a change in the planning of my career. I have consciously taken my time over this step,” Gotze said, reported the Evening Standard.

"It is an important decision for my sporting future and I am very much looking forward to working with Reza Fazeli and his agency International Soccer Management (ISM), whose professional competence has absolutely convinced me. What the sporting future will bring will only become apparent when a little normality has returned to the world. Until then, please stay healthy and support society as much as you can.”