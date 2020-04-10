Big clubs have to help out or else smaller sides could go under, admits Neil Warnock

Former Cardiff City, QPR, Leeds United, and Bury manager Neil Warnock has begged the Premier League and the larger clubs in the top tier to help out the smaller sides with financial issues. The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has had a profound effect throughout football with many struggling to cope.

The financial implications of the virus have affected clubs more than anything else with them unable to keep up with their day to day operating costs amidst the suspension. The lack of matchday revenue and broadcasting income has seen pay cuts and furloughs implemented across England and Europe with many clubs looking to surviving the crisis. But, while the decision to furlough non-playing staff has come under immense stick in England, slowly but steadily Premier League sides and sides below the top tier are implementing pay cuts.

But in an interview with the Athletic, Warnock went onto admit that he is frightened for the smaller clubs and the financial situation that they are in right now. The 71-year-old also admitted that while the Premier League are doing their part, they need to do more especially with Bury going under earlier in the season and many could follow suit. Warnock also added that money has already been budgeted but it won't be enough and more needs to be done.

“I am frightened, I honestly am. Clubs are going to go to the wall if we are not careful. The big clubs have to help out. I know they have their own problems with no income and big wage bills. But the smaller clubs need help. It is good that the Premier League will be forwarding the TV money (£125 million) early to the Football League clubs,” Warnock told the Athletic.

"But that money is already budgeted for. More needs to be done. Bury are one of my old clubs. They went under long before anyone had even heard of this virus. But I fear they won’t be the last.”

The former Cardiff City boss has spent more than 40 years in management with clubs like Bury, QPR, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Leeds United amongst his many sides. In that time, Warnock has never shied away from saying what he wanted or deciding when it’s time for him to part ways with a club. It saw Warnock admit that he is worried at the direction that football is taking in England and he also added that he wasn’t surprised at the chaos.

“I do worry what direction football is heading. Particularly in terms of ownership and the reliance on TV money. What happened to Bury saddened me but I wasn’t surprised. Blackie (Kevin Blackwell) and Ronnie (Jepson, both members of Warnock’s coaching staff in recent years) were in there not so long ago and the owners were not the right people to have a club.

“This ownership test that the EFL has isn’t fit for purpose. Just look at what has been happening at Charlton. Chaos. I am probably the last one to talk about chairmen. I left three or four clubs after run-ins with the owner. But I do fear where some of these owners will leave clubs. There is so much at stake financially and I am not sure the right decisions are being made ,” he added.