Arsenal have few transfer scenarios in place to help them react, proclaims Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club have decided on a few transfer plans depending on the scenarios they face over the next few months. While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected football across the world, FIFA recently announced that they will allow the summer transfer window to be moved.

The statement from world football’s governing body went onto reveal that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world and that they will let the window be moved after the season is over. Not only that, FIFA have recommended that player contracts be extended until the season ends with the Premier League, EFL and various other bodies still meeting over said issue.

That does pose a problem for Arsenal, who have Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos on loan until the end of the season. Furthermore, while the club does have an option to buy Marti, their biggest issue is player contracts as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season. But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to hash out a new deal with the club captain, with the Spaniard, confirmed that it was a top priority before the season was suspended.

But with things changing, Arteta went onto admit that he is also looking towards the summer window to help him sort out the problems with his team and that he has created a few different transfer scenarios to help the club going forward. The Spaniard also added that they don’t know what the financial situation will be once the season starts with a lot of things well out of their control including the summer transfer window and how long it will be open for.

"I'm planning two or three different scenarios that we can face. Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing. We have to react daily. We don't know what the financial situation is going to be, we don't know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

The North London giants have suffered this season with them struggling to find the right gear under former boss Unai Emery. However, while the appointment of Mikel Arteta had slightly changed things, a congested December saw the club on the fringes of a Champions League place. But before the season was suspended, momentum was building and Arteta went onto admit that things were changing with the dressing room slowly getting back a positive mindset.

"I went through a lot when I got here... I had eight or 10 players injured, and there were a lot of issues to deal with. The connection between fans, players and club was in a difficult state at that moment. We had to change that energy, the belief and the commitment from the players. I was very pleased because everyone was on board with what we were doing. We started to win three or four games in a row and there was a much more positive mindset around the place,” he added.