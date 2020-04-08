Serie A’s problems are far too much for Messi to solve, proclaims Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticised the Serie A and the clubs in the league claiming that not even Lionel Messi would solve their issues. The Argentine has been linked with a move away from La Liga and Barcelona over the last three months with Italy mooted as a potential destination.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly the Barcelona legend’s top suitors with the Serie A giants looking for their next superstar. However, Messi hasn’t just been linked to Italy with Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and even PSG all in the running for the Barcelona captain. That has irked a few in Spain and at the Camp Nou with many within the club denying the move.

But in the wake of ex-Inter president Massimo Moratti’s comments about a move for Messi “no longer being a forbidden dream”, La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticised the league. Tebas went onto admit that he doesn’t believe the arrival of Lionel Messi would help effect the Italian top tier’s financial problems. He also added that he would like Messi to stay in Spain but him leaving is not the end of the world.

"I don't being the arrival of Messi would solve Serie A's problems, which are tied to high debts and insufficient incomings. Serie A's finances are stretched and these issues with a certain Leo Messi,” Tebas said, reported ESPN.

“I would like Messi to stay here [in La Liga], but if he did leave, it wouldn't be the end of the world: it was said that, without Cristiano Ronaldo, La Liga would have lost money, but in fact we made [money] -- even in Portugal. Great players help, but they are not essential for a league."