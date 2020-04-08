Players should get their full wages and then donate them, asserts Toni Kroos

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has admitted that players wages shouldn’t be cut as he believes that players should be given their full wages and then donate to good causes. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt clubs across the world with them looking at pay cuts to help their financial situations.

It has already seen Barcelona players take a 70% wage cut to make sure that the non-playing staff get their salaries paid in full. Furthermore, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, and several clubs in the Bundesliga have all done the same with them looking to circumvent the financial impact that pandemic has had. The suspension of football has seen clubs get nothing from matchday revenue and broadcasting income which has caused a serious problem for some.

But while the Premier League, the English football League and the PFA decide on the proper margins of a wage cut, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admitted that pay cuts or wage deferrals is not the right move. The German star went onto admit that players need to be paid in full and then they should do the right thing like donating to good causes.

"Waiving salary is like a donation in vain, or to the club.. It should be an option for everyone to consider. I think it's even better to get the full salary and then do the right thing with it," Kroos said, reported ESPN.

While Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and several other La Liga clubs have confirmed that their players will take a wage cut, there has been no decision made by Real Madrid as of yet. However, Kroos went on to add that he doesn’t believe the Los Blancos players need to take a wage cut. The German also added that the transfer market will change but Real Madrid shouldn’t run into too many financial difficulties.

"I don't think it's necessary here. The other thing is the question of what I do with all the money I get. We must all help where help is needed. And there are a lot of places where help is needed right now. We're privileged here because Real won't be the first club to run into financial difficulties. But the question will be whether fees will remain as high as in recent years. It might not be all that bad if that's not the case, because it was a bit extreme,” he added.