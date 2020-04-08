No scenario where Liverpool don’t lift Premier League title, admits Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has confessed that there are no scenarios where Liverpool does not win the Premier League title if the season resumes. The Reds needed six points to lift their first league title in thirty years before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the world to come to a standstill.

Few Premier League teams have dominated a season like Liverpool have managed in the 2019/20 edition of the English top tier. The Reds were never out of the title race and more importantly, they never gave anyone else a chance to try and win the league title. Both Manchester City and Leicester City had a decent shout to lifting the crown at one stage but neither side could keep up with the Reds.

That saw the Anfield side steam to a 25 point lead over Manchester City it left them needing just six points to lift the trophy before the outbreak of the coronavirus put a halt to everything. However, while the FA is looking at an option of rendering the season void, the Premier League has confirmed that they will finish the 2019/20 season. That has seen UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confess that there is no way that Liverpool will not win the English top tier title.

"I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close. However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined," Ceferin said, reported Sky Sports.

"And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool. I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another."

The Premier League is not the only league suspended with the La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga all on standstill alongside countless other football leagues. But Ceferin went on to admit that he’s “optimistic” that things will continue and that all of Europe’s major football seasons will come to an end. He also added that while he cannot guarantee anything, they are looking into solutions to play football without endangering people.

"I'm an optimist. I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Spanish championship, I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Italian one, and I am optimistic in general. Of course, I cannot guarantee anything, I cannot promise anything. It will all depend on the situation in the individual countries, it will all depend on whether the circumstances are good enough for you to avoid endangering anyone by playing football,” he added.