Football and footballers are an easy target during a crisis, professes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It has seen football come under immense scrutiny and with a few clubs using the government’s job scheme to furlough their non-playing staff, things have worsened. The world and members of the parliament have called out footballers and English football clubs in general, with many demanding why wage cuts and deferrals haven’t been implemented as of yet.

However, in an interview recently, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went onto admit that there are discussions taking place over potential cuts. Not just that, Solskjaer also admitted that football and footballers are easy targets in a time like this and it’s unfair to call them out as a group because of the work they do for their community.

"For me football is an easy target sometimes. For me it's unfair to call on any individual or footballers as a group because I already know players do a great amount of work in the community, and players are doing a lot to help this situation. Discussions are taking place between players and clubs, what kind of contribution they'll make. It's not easy for anyone, and to be called out is not fair for me," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"Mistakes are being made and have been made by loads of people and that's how we learn as well. Now it's about making better decisions, good decisions, I think we all want to help the NHS, the communities, and I think it's important every single club do what they think is right. We're all good people, and I'm sure we all want this to be over with as soon as possible. For me it's about following the guidelines from the government as well."