Reports | Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund to fight over Valencia’s Ferran Torres
Today at 1:20 PM
Valencia star Ferran Torres was at the top of his game before the season was suspended and that has seen the 20-year-old become one of the most sought-after players. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Barcelona but reports indicate that a few other European giants are interested in a move.
The winger has thrived at the Mestalla this season with his performances one of the many reasons why Valencia are still floating. The La Liga giants did relatively well in their Champions League group stages with Torres playing a key role as they beat LOSC Lille and Ajax to qualify for the last of 16. But it’s the 20-year-old’s performances in both league and cup competitions that has seen interest in him sky-rocket over the last few months.
Goal has reported that while Liverpool were scouting the Valencia starlet, they’ve now keen on a move with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United also interested. This comes after Torres rejected a new contract offer from Valencia which saw Barcelona stand up and take notice. But the Camp Nou side’s interest in the winger has slowly dissipated over the months, which has allowed Juventus and Manchester City also take notice.
Goal further reported that Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are amongst his suitors although the Bavarians are still looking to get a move for Leroy Sane over the line first. Reports indicate that Torres rejected not one but two contract offers to keep him at the Mestalla and Los Che believe that he is planning for a future that doesn’t include Valencia.
