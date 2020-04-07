My mental strength helped me succeed where others failed, proclaims Javier Hernandez

Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez has admitted that his resilience and will to continuously challenge himself was why he succeeded at the highest level. The Mexican international played for a number of clubs over the years with spells in Germany, Spain and Mexico before joining the MLS.

The 31-year-old signed for the Los Angeles Galaxy before the start of the MLS season in the United States after a failed spell at both West Ham and Sevilla on loan. Despite signing for the Hammers after an impressive two year spell with Bayer Leverkusen, Hernandez failed to do well for the London side and it saw them eventually offload him. But Chicharito’s spell at Sevilla saw the Mexican struggle as well before he left for the MLS.

But the start of his career in the top flight saw the striker play for Manchester United and then Real Madrid on loan. He impressed at both places even winning two league titles with the Red Devils and the FIFA Club World Cup at Real Madrid. And Hernandez is convinced that his mentality and will to always challenge himself is what propelled him to both sides.

"There were millions [of players] with footballing talent, but not with mentality. I wanted to be the best, to be in Real Madrid. I could have stayed with my family in Guadalajara and not challenged myself. I'm very brave, very daring. When courage and competitiveness go hand in hand this [kind of career] happens, that's why I attained those individual accolades, without matching Zinedine Zidane or Rafael Marquez," Hernandez told ESPN.

The Mexican striker would go on to make more than 150 appearances for the Red Devils but with a large majority of them coming off the bench his goal-scoring tally has taken a hit. Yet despite that, Hernandez has 59 goals and 20 assists for the club and went on to further admit that the move to United came out of nowhere.

"My dad told me: 'Hey, Manchester United want you,' and I told my dad: "No way dad, you're teasing me. One night I was playing video games with the club, with [Wayne] Rooney, and two days later you tell me that the club wants to sign me? I told him: 'No dad, it's not a true. Impossible.'”

"When you join a club like United it is difficult to find a balance between enjoying it, not getting obsessed over wanting more and thinking that you have already done everything. It is like bittersweet. It was all amazing and then on the plane I asked myself: And now what?” he added.