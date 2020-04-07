'Fantastic' Liverpool team can keep winning, admits Virgil Van Dijk

While his transfer fee of £75 million broke records across the world, few can deny the impact that Virgil Van Dijk has had on Liverpool. The Dutch international, alongside Alisson Becker, has single-handedly transformed the Reds defense and played a key role in the club reaching two back-to-back Champions League finals.

Furthermore, Van Dijk’s performances this season have been key to Liverpool being only six points away from their first league title in nearly three decades. That will see the 28-year-old go down as a cult hero if not a club legend but the former Celtic star went onto admit that he would like to be remembered as a legend. He also added that the Reds have built a fantastic team and one that is good enough to keep winning and challenging for trophies.