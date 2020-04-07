'Fantastic' Liverpool team can keep winning, admits Virgil Van Dijk
Today at 1:26 PM
Dutch captain Virgil Van Dijk has insisted that Liverpool have the right group of players that can ensure they keep winning over the next few years. The Anfield side were six points from winning their first Premier League title - their first in 30 years - before the season was halted.
While his transfer fee of £75 million broke records across the world, few can deny the impact that Virgil Van Dijk has had on Liverpool. The Dutch international, alongside Alisson Becker, has single-handedly transformed the Reds defense and played a key role in the club reaching two back-to-back Champions League finals.
Furthermore, Van Dijk’s performances this season have been key to Liverpool being only six points away from their first league title in nearly three decades. That will see the 28-year-old go down as a cult hero if not a club legend but the former Celtic star went onto admit that he would like to be remembered as a legend. He also added that the Reds have built a fantastic team and one that is good enough to keep winning and challenging for trophies.
"As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here. We have a fantastic team, we don't lack anything, we have all the tools necessary to go on winning: A coach that we identify with, a versatile squad, a style of play that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that play their part. I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family,” Van Dijk said, reported Sky Sports.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.