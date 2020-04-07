No-brainer for players and directors to defer their wages, proclaims Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has praised his side and admitted that it showed good responsibility for both the players and the directors to take a wage deferral. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems all across football with a few clubs on the verge of bankruptcy.

However, that applies for the lower league sides but the clubs in the top tier are struggling to run their day-to-day business properly without matchday income and broadcasting revenue. That has caused serious problems for the bigger sides and while the Premier League and the PFA are still deciding over wage cuts, the Serie A has confirmed that everyone will take a wage cut.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have done the same and the club reported that the first team squad has volunteered to temporarily forego a portion of their wages for three months. That decision has seen the club praised with them the option to make sure that their non-playing staff is paid properly and manager Steven Gerrard went onto to praise the move.

The former Liverpool star is managing the Premiership side and, in an interview, admitted that the decision to defer the wages was a no-brainer for both the players and management. He also added that the decision was made unanimously with the club looking to ensure that no-one suffers in this time of crisis especially their non-playing staff.

"The players and the directors and staff have shown good leadership and responsibility to defer the wages. I think it was a no-brainer and the right thing to do. It's important that you show respect to all the people at the club whatever your role is and I think we have shown real good togetherness by doing this,” Gerrard told the Rangers’ official Twitter page.

"I'm very proud of the efforts and the support of everyone at the club. It was unanimous that everyone wanted to do this. It's important during these hard times that no-one suffers from financial hardship. It does make me really proud as a manager that everyone was really keen to make sure that everyone was looked after."