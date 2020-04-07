Bruno Fernandes has inspired Manchester United to be better, implies Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota has claimed that fellow Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has inspired new side Manchester United to become a better team. The former Sporting star signed over the January transfer window for the Old Trafford side and has since become a key part of the team.

The midfielder won the Premier League’s February player of the month award and had been in scintillating form before the football, and sport in general, across the world, was suspended. Not only that, but Fernandes has also been a key reason why the club was in the race for a Champions League spot with the Red Devils unbeaten in their last ten games in all competitions.

It has seen the 26-year-old lavished with praise from all corners of the earth and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota is the latest one. The Portuguese star has been in fine form for Wolves before the suspension as well and admitted that Fernandes’ arrival has changed Manchester United. Jota also added that the midfielder’s ambition has inspired the Red Devils to be even better and raise their standards.

“I don’t know if he is the best [player at United] but he’s the most ambitious. And that makes a difference. You can clearly see the difference between United with and without Bruno Fernandes. He takes on the responsibility and aspires for more than what they are doing. I think they owe him a lot already. And that is not only related to his quality, but also to his ambition and personality,” Jota told the Guardian.

However, with the Premier League season postponed indefinitely, it has seen many calls for the season to be cancelled and Liverpool be handed the league title. Reports indicate that it is a scenario that the Premier League are considering with the league looking at ways to end the season. Jota further added that he would have no problems with Liverpool being named champions as they deserve the title.

“If we were to have the misfortune of not being able to end the season, I think that few people would oppose this. Of course, there are always rival clubs that could be against that but I think 95% of people would agree. For me they (Liverpool) would be fair champions,” he added.