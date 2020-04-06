Would love it if Chris Smalling stays at Roma beyond this season, confesses Paulo Fonseca

AS Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has confirmed that he would like Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling to stay at the club beyond his one-year loan spell. The English defender has transformed his career in Rome, with him one of the success stories of the season after his move there.

Smalling was always considered to be a good player but injuries and various other issues at Manchester United saw him struggle to get game-time. The arrivals of Victor Lindelof and then Harry Maguire this season saw the 30-year-old drop down the pecking order and that saw Smalling ask for a move away with Roma taking him on loan. Since then, the Englishman has turned things around with him slowly becoming one of the best defenders in Italy.

Not only that, it has also seen Smalling’s stock rise up with the defender now linked with moves to Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Tottenham and a myriad of other sides. However, AS Roma are also interested in making his loan move permanent with Gilarossi boss Paulo Fonseca keen on doing as much. The Portuguese tactician went onto admit that he has been pleasantly surprised by Smalling’s performances and wants to keep him at the club beyond this season.

"He surprised me. He's a defender that had never left England and he arrived in a league very demanding of tactics, where details make the difference. Chris adapted very quickly. He's an extraordinary guy, very intelligent. He has characteristics that I really appreciate in the centre," Fonseca told A Bola.

"He's fast, nearly unbeatable in one-on-ones. He has a great ability to read the play and anticipate. He was very important for this club. If possible, I would like him to stay. He's a great professional and person, it's a pleasure to have him here with us."