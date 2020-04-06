Sport is there to designate a winner on field and not off it, proclaims Louis Van Gaal

Former Barcelona and Ajax manager Louis Van Gaal has hit out at Ajax for their attempts to try and end the Dutch Eredivisie season early amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The club’s technical director Marc Overmars recently asked the Dutch Football association (KNVB) to end the season early.

Overmars, a former Barcelona and Arsenal star, was overly critical of the KNVB’s method to combat the virus and asked them to think of the people instead with hundreds falling sick everyday. However, the Ajax chief’s statement has come under heavy criticism as he also implied that the league season should be ended early and that would hand Ajax the league title.

The Dutch giants currently lead the Eredivisie league table on goal difference ahead of AZ Alkmaar with Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven in with a chance. But with Belgium setting a precedence by ending their league season and handing Club Brugge the title, it looks like that the same could happen in the Netherlands. But former Ajax boss Louis Van Gaal has come out with a coruscating attack on his former side and stated that sport is there to decide a winner on the field and nowhere else.

“Sport is there to designate a winner on the field. Not to say after 25 matches we cut things off and Ajax is champion. But while the government has also been following the experts for weeks, some football clubs suddenly say that it is not possible - Ajax first. Clubs that misuse this corona crisis for their own gain and then make it a public health statement. I’m a man who can’t take that,” Van Gaal said, reported the Guardian.

Overmars' speech came weeks after the UEFA decided to postpone the Euro 2020 by a year with it now taking place in the summer of 2021. The Copa America has also been postponed by the same amount with UEFA also pushing the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 by a year. Van Gaal went on to admit that it is the right decision as it will allow football associations to end their league seasons.

"You can also play the season out in June or July. There is plenty of time this summer, the European Championship is off the calendar. And if UEFA and FIFA are willing to change rules and provide space, well then get started," Van Gaal added.