Serie A season could be extended to September or October, reveals Gabriele Gravina
Today at 1:20 PM
The head of the Italian FA (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina has admitted that there is a chance that the 2019/20 season extends all the way until September or October of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the world come to a standstill with Italy amongst the countries hurt the most from the outbreak.
The FIGC were the first football association to stop football across Europe with the rest of the world slowly following their lead. However, at the time of the standstill, the Serie A league title was undecided with Lazio, Juventus and Inter Milan in a three way race to the finish. That has caused serious problems despite calls to render the season null and void, with many asking to hand Juventus the title.
However, while the Juventus fans have refused that notion, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread at a deadly rate with the death toll in Italy reportedly nearly a quarter of the global death total. That has caused problems with the restart of both the Serie A and Serie B seasons and the head of the Italian FA (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina went on to admit the same. He also added that hypothetically, the 2019/20 season could be extended well into the 2020/21 season.
"The only serious way to handle a serious emergency of this kind is to complete the 2019-2020 season competitions this year. We are working on a whole series of possible solutions to manage the situation in the best possible way. Could it finish in September or October? That is one hypothesis. It's a way to avoid jeopardising not only the 2019-20 season but also the 2020-21 season," Gravina said, reported ESPN.
